[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



Starry wedding at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun



Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residences presents small wedding package “Art Collection: The Starry Night.”



The wedding package is available at grand ballroom Rahan or at the hotel’s rooftop garden. Decorations, inspired by the famous oil painting “The Starry Night” by Van Gogh, complement a private wedding ceremony.



The wedding package is priced at 9.9 million won for 100 guests, inclusive of drinks, flower styling, wedding cake and champagne.



For more information, call the hotel’s banquet reservation team at (02) 3425-8180.









Summer staycation at Haevichi Jeju



Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju offers the Summer Break package deal for guests seeking a summer staycation experience on Jeju Island.



The package includes a one-night stay, breakfast for two, use of the hotel’s indoor and outdoor pools, and two glasses of craft brew Haevichi Wheat Beer.



Guests booking a two-night stay via the package will be offered apple mango bingsu, while guests who book for a three-night stay will receive a complimentary upgrade to the Ocean View guest room (subject to availability).



The package deal starts from 347,750 won.



For more inquiries and reservations, call Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju at (064) 780-8000.









Art-filled staycation at Andaz Seoul Gangnam



Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s all-day cafe lounge A’+Z has collaborated with Gana Art Center and Perrier, offering a unique staycation experience to its guests.



The hotel has transformed its cafe A’+Z into an art gallery this month, displaying art works by three artists -- Lionel Esteve, Yoriko Takabatake and Park Young-nam -- who express their appreciation of nature in different ways. The exhibition continues until the end of July.



Meanwhile, the hotel’s indoor swimming pool The Summer House will hold a “Sparkling Summer Moment” promotion from Monday to the end of August, featuring a Perrier bar. Guests will be offered a complimentary nonalcoholic cocktail at the bar.



For more details, contact Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-1234.









Revitalizing meal at Park Hyatt Seoul



Park Hyatt Seoul’s The Lounge presents a set meal inspired by Korea’s seasonal tradition of revitalizing summer “boyangsik” dishes.



Comprising five courses, the dinner set features nourishing ingredients, including Korean-grown deodeok root, chicken and abalone. The course meal will be finished off with a unique dessert course, a reinterpretation of traditional snacks from sweet red bean jelly and mugwort mousse to soybean flour crumble.



The set course is priced at 100,000 won per person. At an additional charge of 40,000 won per person, the dinner will be served with two glasses of paired wine and one glass of traditional Korean liquor.



The promotion is available until Sept. 6.



For more information or reservations, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.









Retro bingsu at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas’ Lobby Lounge presents mugwort bingsu in collaboration with Danish royal porcelain brand Royal Copenhagen.



Retro mugwort bingsu, prepared by the hotel’s patissier with the Korean herb mugwort, is served in a bowl from Royal Copenhagen. This year, the bingsu is also available in individual servings.



Retro mugwort bingsu is available until the end of August at 45,000 won for two to three servings or 27,000 won for an individual serving.



For more information or inquiries, call the Lobby Lounge at (02) 559-7603.