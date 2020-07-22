[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea



Jeonju International Sori Festival



The 2020 Jeonju International Sori Festival is a global music festival that centers on Korean music and vocals. It runs Sept. 16-20 at the Sori Arts Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.



The festival bills itself as a major performing arts festival that brings together exquisite styles of music from around the globe, with its programs encompassing a wide array of performance genres.



The program for the 2020 festival has not yet been set.



For more information in Korean, English or Japanese, visit www.sorifestival.com.









Gangneung Coffee Festival



The Gangneung Coffee Festival is held every year to promote coffee and celebrate Gangneung’s emergence as the leading coffee hub in Korea.



The city in Gangwon Province is home to some of South Korea’s legendary baristas. This year’s festival, slated for Oct. 8-11 at the Gangneung Ice Arena, will welcome big-name figures from the local coffee scene for talks and seminars. Barista competitions and performances will take place too.



For more information in Korean, visit www.coffeefestival.net. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.









Goyang Street Arts Festival



The Goyang Street Arts Festival allows festivalgoers a chance to see a variety of performances all in one place: from underwater dance and midair performances to a fireworks show. The festival, organized by the Goyang Cultural Foundation, runs Sept. 24-27 at Lake Park in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, an hour’s drive from Seoul.



For more information in Korean, visit www.gylaf.kr. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.









Taebaek Sunflower Festival



The Taebaek Sunflower Festival takes place until Aug. 16 in Guwau Village and celebrates the area’s colorful wildflowers and endless fields of sunflowers. The village in Gangwon Province has the largest sunflower fields in Korea.



The festival’s venue is home to 300 species of wildflowers and has a walking path near the sunflower field. Hands-on programs related to wildflowers will be offered.



For more information in Korean, visit sunflowerfestival.co.kr. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.









Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival



The Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival in Jangheung, South Jeolla Province, runs Aug. 1-8 and celebrates the clean and refreshing water of the Tamjin River and Jangheung Lake.



The festival takes place along the river and in the cypress forest woodland, allowing festivalgoers to take part in refreshing water activities day and night.



For more information in Korean, visit festival.jangheung.go.kr. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.