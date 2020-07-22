 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

MPyC kicks off 3-week run celebrating Beethoven

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 22, 2020 - 15:47       Updated : Jul 22, 2020 - 15:47
Artistic Director Son Yeol-eum (MPyC)
Artistic Director Son Yeol-eum (MPyC)
Alpensia Concert Hall (MPyC)
Alpensia Concert Hall (MPyC)

The curtain went up on the 17th Music in PyeongChang festival Wednesday, kicking off three weeks of concerts.

The biannual classical music festival, organized by the Gangwon Arts & Culture Foundation, will be held across Gangwon Province until Aug. 8. This year, the festival is titled “Must it be? It must be!” paying homage to Beethoven.

Like many other music festivals this year, the summer event celebrates the 250th anniversary of the birth of the composer.

On Wednesday, the Chuncheon Philharmonic Orchestra opened the festival with concert “Behold” at the Alpensia Music Tent. The orchestra presented Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in D minor, “Choral,” under the baton of principal conductor Lee Jong-jin.

This year, the festival presents a lineup featuring more domestic talent than in past years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has halted virtually all international travel. The lineup is packed with local orchestras and South Korean musicians.

The festival is set to close on Aug. 8 with the artistic director, pianist Son Yeol-eum, performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major, Op. 58, with the PyeongChang Festival Orchestra.

This year, the festival’s online master classes have gone online and other educational programs have been dropped. Master classes on six instruments from piano to violin will be held via the festival’s YouTube channel, MPyC TV, during the festival period.

Musicians, including violinists Svetlin Roussev and Florin Iliescu, oboist Ham Kyung and clarinetist Kim Han, are to meet online with a total of 22 selected participants.

Reflecting the latest performance trends in the face of the coronavirus crisis, Son will hold a drive-in concert on July 29 at the Gangneung Drive-In Movie Theater, playing Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor, “Quasi una Fantasia,” Op. 27, No. 2, more widely known as the “Moonlight Sonata.” Only 40 cars will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For safety reasons, the organizers will leave every other seat empty at concert venues. Audience members must wear masks at all times. Visitors must “check in” using the Clean Gangwon Passport app, a digital entry log system managed by Gangwon Province. The system gives users an “electronic stamp” after checking their health condition.

Tickets are priced from 25,000 won to 100,000 won ($20.95 to $83.31). For more information, check the festival’s official website at mpyc.kr/en.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114