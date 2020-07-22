Seoul shares end almost flat on profit-taking

(Yonhap)



South Korean stocks closed flat Wednesday as investors cashed in profits as virus fears marred economic recovery hopes. The Korean won rose against the US dollar.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 0.17 point, or 0.01 percent, to finish at 2,228.66.



Trading volume was heavy at 839 million shares worth 15.3 trillion won ($12.8 billion), with gainers outpacing losers 423 to 412.



The KOSPI closed up 1.4 percent Tuesday, buoyed by a European Union economic stimulus deal and hopes for coronavirus vaccines.



"Investors locked in profits by selling stocks that shot up in the previous session," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co.



Foreigners unloaded a net 103 billion won, and institutions sold more shares than they bought at 242 billion won. But retail investors hunted for bargains as they snapped up a net 363 billion won.



Most market heavyweights closed mixed, with techs and automakers leading falls.



Market leader Samsung Electronics dropped 1.08 percent to 54,700 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 1.07 percent to 83,200 won.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 2.47 percent to 118,500 won, and its affiliate Kia Motors fell 2.45 percent to 35,800 won.



But power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction jumped 20 percent to 8,580 won on expectations that it may benefit from the government's Green New Deal initiative.



Top steelmaker POSCO gained 3.13 percent to 197,500 won despite its weak second-quarter earnings.



Pharmaceutical company SK Chemicals surged by the daily limit of 30 percent to 232,000 won on reports that its affiliate SK Bioscience inked a deal with global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to produce and supply a vaccine candidate for the new coronavirus.



The local currency closed at 1,195.30 won against the US dollar, up 2.5 won from the previous session.



Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 0.8 basis point to 0.81 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond declined 1.3 basis points to 1.071 percent.

