Director says ‘Steel Rain’ universe is different from DC, Marvel comics

Film director and webcomic writer Yang Woo-suk speaks during a press conference conducted in Seoul on Tuesday. (Kakao Page)



With three webcomic series and two films of the “Steel Rain” series about the Korean Peninsula, director-writer Yang Woo-suk has now built his own universe about what he calls “simulations” of situations and solutions to the ongoing inter-Korean conflict.



“It’s a story that must be told and must be called upon by someone. I’m not trying to send a message, but giving suggestions of simulations and throwing questions through them. And the audience will make their own decisions from them,” the director said during a press conference coordinated by Kakao’s webtoon platform Kakao Page on Wednesday. Kakao Page CEO Lee Jin-soo also was in attendance.



Yang’s upcoming film “Steel Rain 2: Summit” is based on his third webcomic series “Steel Rain 3,” which was published via Daum Webtoon between September 2019 and early July this year.



Starting with the first webcomic series in 2011, Yang has been constantly expanding his universe about the division of the Korean Peninsula. The second set of the comics, adapted into a film in 2017, drew on the possible collapse of North Korea following a coup. The upcoming sequel is set to show an emergency summit of the leaders of the two Koreas and the US aboard a submarine.



An action-packed blockbuster comic-movie crossover, Yang’s “Steel Rain” has often been compared to superhero movies from DC and Marvel, but the Korean director said the comparison does not fly.



“The Korean Peninsula remains within the Cold War system while international society is changing fast. Whereas news content spotlight the phenomenal aspects of the situation, I believe comics and novels can provide a more fundamental and comprehensive view. The inter-Korean conflict is not a problem that can be solved between the two Koreas, and hence the story must expand beyond the peninsula,” Yang said.



He went on, “It’s a sad reality, but the ‘Steel Rain’ series has its roots in the divided state (of the peninsula). In most creations dealing with the subject, the main characters die. They face a big and unexplainable wall, are discouraged, and in some worst cases, they commit suicide. This is because the division did not result from our own choices. It’s not something that we (Koreans) can solve by ourselves. Even one of the characters in ‘Steel Rain 1’ died.”







Poster for webcomic series “Steel Rain 3” (Kakao Page)