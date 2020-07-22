 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

LG International to support SMEs in global market

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 22, 2020 - 16:37       Updated : Jul 22, 2020 - 18:19


KITA Chairman Kim Young-ju (first from left), Startups Minister Park Young-sun (center) and LG International CEO Yoon Chun-sung pose for a photo after sigining an agreement to support SMEs in Seoul on Wednesday. (KITA)
KITA Chairman Kim Young-ju (first from left), Startups Minister Park Young-sun (center) and LG International CEO Yoon Chun-sung pose for a photo after sigining an agreement to support SMEs in Seoul on Wednesday. (KITA)

LG International said Wednesday it has been selected as a “decent company” by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups to support small and medium-sized companies advancing into global markets.

The commodity trading and mining affiliate of LG Group signed an agreement with the Startups Ministry and the Korea International Trade Association in Seoul at a ceremony attended by CEO Yoon Chun-sung, Minister Park Young-sun and KITA Chairman Kim Young-ju.

The “decent company” project is a public-private partnership program launched last year by the ministry to connect large companies with small companies for mutual growth. The selected large company shares technologies and infrastructure with SMEs. Fourteen companies, including Naver and Posco, have been selected for the project.

Through this agreement, LG International plans to develop a new model to support overseas expansion of startups and companies utilizing the overseas infrastructure of the KITA and the K-Startup Center of the ministry.

Based on more than 70 years of its trade know-how and various overseas business experiences, LG International said it plans to help promising firms find ways to go abroad. The firm will utilize its overseas online and offline distribution channels for marketing or jointly enter into markets through consortiums. A 60 billion won ($50 million) mutual growth fund will also be provided as low-interest loans.

“As a ‘decent company’ that seeks mutual growth and cooperation in an exemplary manner, we will continue to carry out responsible management,” CEO Yoon said. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114