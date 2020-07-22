 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

SME exports dip 13.4% in Q2 on coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 22, 2020 - 14:13       Updated : Jul 22, 2020 - 14:13
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Exports by South Korean small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sank at a double-digit rate in the second quarter of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Wednesday.

Local SMEs' overseas shipments came to $22.5 billion in the April-June period, down 13.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, marking a sharp turnaround from the 2 percent on-year increase in their exports in the first quarter, which were worth $24.2 billion.

Smaller firms' overseas shipments shrank 6.2 percent from a year earlier to $46.7 billion in the first half of the year.

The ministry said the second-quarter fall came as exports of key items to major markets plunged due to the prolonged coronavirus crisis.

Yet the pace of decline sharply slowed down to 1.9 percent in June from a 23.2 percent plunge in May and a 13.8 percent dip in April.

"Exports of chip-making equipment and cosmetics improved drastically in June on the back of recoveries in manufacturing activity and consumer spending in major markets, such as the United States and China," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, SME exports of cleanroom garments, latex gloves, hand sanitizer and other quarantine goods skyrocketed 350 percent on-year to $1.18 billion in the first half due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Overseas shipments of coronavirus test kits stood at $520 million in the January-June period, up a whopping 1,130 percent from a year earlier, according to the data. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114