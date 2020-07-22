 Back To Top
NPS invests more in bio, pharmaceutical in H2

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 22, 2020 - 14:07       Updated : Jul 22, 2020 - 14:16
(Yonhap)

The National Pension Service was found to have expanded their investment in bio and pharmaceuticals in the first half of this year in the wake of the pandemic, data showed Wednesday.

Local corporate tracker CEOScore recently surveyed 302 listed companies that the NPS holds more than five percent stake in -- with the total value of their shares standing at 127 trillion won ($106 billion).

The survey showed the NPS increased investment in non-face-to-face services, pharmaceuticals, bio technology, information technology and future mobility industries in the January-June period. During the six months, it reduced investment in aviation, distribution and education companies as well as conventional industries, including shipbuilding, machinery, facilities and auto parts.

This year, the pension fund newly acquired over five percent stake in 24 new firms and lowered its stake to less than 5 percent at 37 firms.

The NPS increased its stake in Doubleu Games by 10.12 percent. It also expanded its shares by more than 5 percent in pharmaceutical company Handok, printed circuit board module maker Simmtech, JW Pharmaceutical, Hyundai Energy Solutions and pipe fittings maker Sungkwang Bend.

On the contrary, the pension fund reduced its stake in Daeduck, a holding firm of Daeduck Electronics, and consumer electronics firm Humax the most. It also lowered its shares in Shinsegae I&C, CJ CGV, Korean Air, Hotel Shilla and Samsung Heavy Industries.

Pharmaceutical and bio industries saw the largest increase in the value of the national pension’s holdings. The combined holdings jumped 71.1 percent to 6.4 trillion won this year from 3.5 trillion won at the end of last year. The number of related companies invested in by the NPS also rose from 16 to 20. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
