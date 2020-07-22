Financial app users outpace e-commerce, game apps: data

(Yonhap)



The number of people using financial mobile apps, including for banking and stock trading, has surpassed users of apps for online shopping and games, industry data showed Wednesday.



According to the data by mobile big data platform IGAWorks, a total of 31.16 million people with Android devices used financial applications in June, compared with 23.63 million people using e-commerce apps and 19.84 million mobile game users.



"The number of financial app users greatly increased following the novel coronavirus outbreak, surpassing shopping and game apps," the firm said.



The data was based on analysis of major local mobile applications in 15 industries on Android devices.



A total of 37.5 million Android device owners used portal apps including Naver, the country's largest internet portal operator, and global search engine Google, the data showed.



A total of 37.25 million people used SNS apps including Instagram and Kakao Talk, the country's largest mobile messenger. (Yonhap)