SK Bioscience to contract manufacture AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in Korea

From left: AstraZeneca Korea’s CEO Kim Sang-pyo, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo and SK Bioscience CEO Ahn Jae-yong hold up the signed MOU at SK Bioscience’s research laboratory in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province. Also attending the ceremony, but not in the picture here, were UK Ambassador to Korea Simon Smith, SK Discovery Vice-Chairman Choi Chang-won. Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca Global, joined via videoconference chat. (SK Bioscience)