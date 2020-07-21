LS Cable launches next-generation network product

LS Cable & System’s new local area network cable SimpleWide (LS C&S)

LS Cable & System said Tuesday it has launched a local area network cable that can send data and power as far as 200 meters at the same time.



The cable called SimpleWide is double the limits of current LAN cables in the market that can only transmit about 100 meters, the company said.



LS C&S said SimpleWide is intended to be used mostly for connecting internet protocol cameras, phones, CCTVs and internet of things devices. No separate power cables and electrical outlets are required. It can be easily installed in places like ceilings and small spaces where it is difficult to install power supplies.



The new cable can also halve the number of connection devices like hubs which are typically necessary at an interval of 100 meters.



“We can reduce the costs of power supplies, connection devices and construction costs by more than 50 percent,” said the company. “The cable is an innovative product that doubles the connection interval, which has passed for common sense in the LAN cable industry.”



LS C&S expects that the market will grow rapidly due to the spread of smart factories and buildings and the build-out of the internet of things infrastructure. The company believes that the new cable will be used more widely for IP cameras and CCTVs.



“According to the government’s digital new deal policy, the building of the digital infrastructure will be more invigorated,” said Myung Roe-hyun, president & CEO of LS C&S. “We’ll work hard to develop next-generation convergence products and smart products.”



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)