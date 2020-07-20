 Back To Top
Business

Paris Baguette launches monthly sandwich, coffee subscription

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 20, 2020 - 17:07       Updated : Jul 20, 2020 - 17:07
(SPC Group)
(SPC Group)

Paris Baguette, South Korea’s biggest bakery brand operated by SPC Group, said Monday it is testing a new subscription business by launching a monthly discount service for its coffee and sandwich menus.

Usable once every day for 30 days, the subscription offers either coffee or a sandwich and coffee set, respectively priced at 19,800 won ($16.40) and 48,900 won. There will be 12 sandwich menu choices.

Users can subscribe to the service on Happy App, the SPC Group’s mobile application, and tag the mobile bar code in stores to use the service.

The company said it is test launching the service at 30 stores.

“We seek to come up with differentiated subscription services for customers and expand them to our franchises,” an SPC official said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
