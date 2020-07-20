 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Multiplying zombie firms drag down manufacturers’ productivity: BOK

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Jul 20, 2020 - 16:01       Updated : Jul 20, 2020 - 16:01
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea has been seeing an increase in zombie firms -- especially those who have been incapable of covering annual borrowing costs for more than two years –- and they have been dragging down the manufacturing sector’s labor productivity, a report by the nation’s central bank said Monday.

The Bank of Korea defined zombie firms as at least 10 years old and unable to cover debt servicing costs from current profits due to struggling with an interest coverage ratio below 1 for over three years. They are largely abandoned by investors and usually remain in business only by tapping banks or bond investors for extra credit.

Zombie companies accounted for 9.5 percent of the entire manufacturing sector in 2018, which had increased by 2.1 percentage points in eight years. The corresponding figure stood at 7.4 percent in 2010 based on data from 76,753 local manufacturers, according to the BOK.

In the same period, those who remained in the “zombie state” for more than two years had increased by 1.6 percentage points to 5.8 percent, compared with 0.5 percentage point increase that new zombie firms – around one year old – saw. This indicates that the country’s manufacturing sector is being saturated with such half-dead businesses, which are highly-indebted and on the verge of bankruptcy.

Such firms have less than half the productivity of financially healthy or normal businesses, contributing to lackluster economic growth. Korea’s labor productivity would have increased by 4.3 percent in the 2010-2018 period, without risks stemming from zombie firms dragging down the related numbers, the BOK said.

The zombie firms have also blocking healthy capital flows into normal firms with high manufacturing capabilities, dealing a blow to the economy.

“Through active restructuring of marginal or zombie firms with weak labor productivity, the nation’s manufacturing sector will be able to see an improved productivity,” said Song Sang-yoon, a researcher at the BOK’s Economic Research Institute.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114