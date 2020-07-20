Silicon Valley engineer joins Coupang as new vice president to oversee Rocket Delivery

Jeon Joon-hee, the new vice president of engineering for Coupang‘s Rocket Delivery. (Coupang)
E-commerce giant Coupang has appointed software engineering expert Jeon Joon-hee as the new vice president of engineering for its express delivery service, the company said on Monday.
Jeon, who has previously worked at global companies like Google and Uber, will focus on advancing Coupang’s express delivery service known as ”Rocket Delivery.“
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the world is watching Coupang’s innovative delivery system, which is fast and precise. As a Coupang developer, I will continue trying to realize the vision of making customers satisfied,” he said.
Jeon co-founded application software development company ESTsoft while in university. After moving to Silicon Valley in 1999 and working at multiple startups, he joined Google as a chief engineer and a founding member of Google‘s TV advertising platform team in 2006.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
