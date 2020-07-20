 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Three-fourths of Korean big firms use flextime amid coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2020 - 09:16       Updated : Jul 20, 2020 - 09:16
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Three-fourths of large companies in South Korea are resorting to flextime in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a poll showed Monday.

According to the survey of 120 big businesses concerned, 75 percent of the respondents said they have newly adopted or expanded flextime due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nearly 30 percent of them newly introduced flexible working, with the remainder supplementing or expanding existing flextime systems, showed the survey taken by the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI) under the Federation of Korean Industries, the nation's top business lobby.

Another 10 percent of the surveyed businesses are considering implementing flextime, while 15 percent said they have no plans to adopt the system.

Teleworking is the most favored type of flextime with 26.7 percent, followed by staggered hours with 18.3 percent and selective working hours with 15.4 percent.

The survey also showed 51 percent of the companies using flextime have plans to continue or expand the system even after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

KERI took the survey from June 8-July 6, which has a margin of error of 7.8 percentage points.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 13,700 South Koreans since the country reported its first case on Jan. 20, with the death toll reaching 295. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114