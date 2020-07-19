S. Korean soprano Sumi Jo wins art award in Italy

Sumi Jo (Yonhap)



Grammy Award-winning South Korean soprano Sumi Jo has won an award in Italy's global film and music festival, according to the singer on Sunday.



Sumi Jo has received the art award in the music division of the 2020 Ischia Global Film and Music Festival for her contribution to the film industry and efforts to help cope with the new coronavirus outbreak, according to Jo.



This month, Jo put out a new single album titled "Life is a Miracle" in Italy, paying tribute to the victims of COVID-19. The album was produced in collaboration with Italian pianist Giovanni Allevi and tenor-guitarist Federico Paciotti.



The single was produced to support a fundraising project led by the Umberto Veronesi Foundation in the fight against COVID-19 and to pay respect to those who have lost their lives to the virus. All proceeds will be donated to the foundation. (Yonhap)