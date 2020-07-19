 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Graphic News] Exports of cultural goods top $10b on games, character IP

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jul 20, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : Jul 20, 2020 - 10:00




South Korea’s annual exports of cultural goods exceeded $10 billion won for the first time in 2019, led by gains in the games and character intellectual property sectors, a government report showed.

The estimate of combined overseas exports of some 2,500 firms in 11 culture and entertainment sectors last year reached $10.4 billion, up 8.1 percent from 2018, according to the annual content industry statistics produced jointly by the Culture Ministry and its affiliated Korea Creative Content Agency.

The industries surveyed included movies, broadcasting, publishing, music, games, cartoons, animation, advertising, characters, knowledge information and content solutions. (Yonhap)





