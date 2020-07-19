[Newsmaker] Publishers suspend sales of autofiction author Kim Bong-gon’s works containing private messages used without consent

Kim Bong-gon (Munhak Dongne)



Publisher Munhak Dongne announced Friday that it was suspending sales of books featuring author Kim Bong-gon’s works that have come under fire for using without consent an acquaintance’s private messages.



Kim gained attention for his vivid autofiction -- or fictionalized autobiography -- regarding LGBTQ culture when he came out of the closet as he embarked on a writing career in 2016. The personal yet fictional stories involving the intense emotional struggles of LGBTQ characters were highly acclaimed and proved popular. However, the fictional characters in his stories have been revealed to be not so fictional.



“2020 11th Young Writers Award Collection” featuring Kim Bong-gon’s “Such Life” (Munhak Dongne)



The issue was first raised when a person claimed she was “sister C” from Kim’s Young Writers Award-winning “Such Life” on Twitter on July 10. She said that Kim had used messages between them word for word in his story without her consent and requested that publisher Munhak Dongne edit the passage in question and cancel Kim’s award.



Kim uploaded an apology along with his stance Thursday through Twitter, saying he thought she had given her consent indirectly. Kim also addressed other criticism in saying that being one of the editors for the 2020 11th Young Writers Award Collection did not have an effect on the outcome.



Munhak Dongne refused to cancel the award, claiming that the verbatim message was not a crucial factor in Kim winning the award. It edited the passage in question and offered to replace books already purchased with the newly edited version.



However, when an additional person claimed to be a victim in an another novel by Kim on Friday, Munhak Dongne announced it was suspending sales of the books altogether.



“Today, on July 17, someone raised an issue regarding author Kim Bong-gon’s ‘Summer, Speed,’ and the author admitted to the claims,” tweeted publisher Munhak Dongne. “In order to prevent further damage, we will stop the sales of both ‘Summer, Speed’ and ‘2020 11th Young Writers Award Collection.’”



Changbi, which published a collection of fiction by Kim featuring “Such Life,” also announced on Friday that it would edit the passage of “Such Life” in question and offered to exchange the books as well.



“Summer, Speed” by Kim Bong-gon (Munhak Dongne)