KF holds photo exhibition jointly with Korean, Ukrainian artists

The Korea Foundation is holding a modern photography exhibition titled “KREAtive Perspectives” in conjunction with the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Korea, starting Monday.
The exhibition will run until Sept. 23 at the KF Gallery in central Seoul.
The title “KREAtive Perspectives” derives from the combination of the word “creative” and K, R, E and A from the two countries’ English names, Korea and Ukraine.
The main theme of the exhibition is perspective. The works of six individual Korean artists, including Na Hyun-chul, Shin Myeong-joon and Jung Sung-tae, and six teams and individuals of Ukrainian artists, including Dmytro Kupriyanm, Krolikowski Art Duo and Gregory Vepryk, are among the 160 works on display at the exhibition.
Jung’s 90 Polaroid photos of daily life and Krolikowski Art Duo’s video artwork about artificial intelligence are shown. Thirty-six photos of Mount Hoverla, the highest mountain in Ukraine, by Kupriyanm are also on display along with Vepryk‘s photos of industrial site photos taken using a drone.
Under strict quarantine guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all visitors must go through temperature checks, sanitize their hands, wear masks and provide personal information before entering the exhibition hall.
Reservations for the show can be made through KF’s website at www.kf.or.kr or by calling the KF Gallery at (02) 2151-6500. Admission is free and reservations are recommended.
