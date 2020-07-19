Hyundai tipped to sell more than 100,000 new Grandeur sedans 8 months after launch

(Hyundai Motor Co.-Yonhap)



Hyundai Motor Co.'s new Grandeur sedan is likely to see its sales top 100,000 units this month, eight months after its launch in the domestic market, industry sources said Sunday.



Hyundai Motor launched the face-lifted Grandeur in November last year and aimed to sell 110,000 units in the domestic market this year.



According to the sources, Hyundai has sold 90,000 new Grandeur sedans through June this year since its launch.



The new Grandeur has been the bestselling model in the domestic market for the past eight months.



The upgraded Grandeur comes in four versions with a 2.5-liter gasoline, a 3.3 gasoline, a 2.4 gasoline hybrid or a 3.0 liquefied petroleum injected engine.



Safety features include forward collision-avoidance assist-junction turning, highway driving assist, parking collision-avoidance assist and blind spot view monitor systems, according to Hyundai Motor.



Hyundai also adopted its "Sensuous Sportiness" design for the face-lifted model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in November 2016.



Sensuous Sportiness is defined by the harmony between four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology. (Yonhap)