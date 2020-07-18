Pentagon has offered White House options to reduce troops in S. Korea: report

(AFP)





WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- The Pentagon has offered the White House options to reduce American troop levels in South Korea, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.



Citing unnamed US officials, the paper said the options were presented in March following a broader review of options for withdrawing troops from around the world, including in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia.



The White House requested the review last fall, and by December, the Pentagon had come up with broad ideas, it said.



No decision has yet been made to reduce the number of US



forces stationed in South Korea from the current 28,500, according to the WSJ.



A US military official declined to tell the paper whether Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley has informed his South Korean counterpart about the review of troop levels.



The paper noted that the disclosure came as US President Donald Trump recently decided to partially withdraw troops from Germany.



Following the news report, South Korean officials are reportedly checking their diplomatic and military channels to find out the US stance on the issue, sources in Seoul said.



"At this moment, there is no discussion between the two sides regarding the US forces in South Korea," said a military official who asked not to be named.



Another official said he was not aware of what was reported in the paper and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper's recent comments on relocation plans of US forces.



Local pundits predicted that the Pentagon is likely to explain its position on the United States Forces Korea issue to Seoul's defense ministry soon.



Some have suggested there is a possibility of defense chiefs from the two countries discussing the issue directly. The two officials are expected to hold phone talks later this month.



"We are currently working to schedule the phone talks between the two defense ministers," an official from Seoul's defense ministry said.



Meanwhile, Seoul and Washington have struggled to conclude a new agreement determining how much South Korea will contribute to the cost of stationing American troops there.



Under the previous Special Measures Agreement, which lapsed at the end of December, South Korea agreed to pay US$870 million for 2019.



Trump initially demanded $5 billion for this year on the grounds that South Korea is a wealthy country that should pay more for its defense.



The US is currently known to be requesting $1.3 billion after Trump rejected Seoul's offer to increase its payment by 13 percent from last year.



Observers say there is little incentive on either side to quickly reach a deal after the US in June accepted South Korea's proposal to pay the salaries of thousands of Koreans who had been furloughed from their jobs on US bases.(Yonhap)