Business

Korea Yakult, KIOST sign MOU for commercialization of Spirulina extract

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 17, 2020 - 16:49       Updated : Jul 17, 2020 - 16:49
Korea Yakult CEO Kim Byung-jin (right) and KIOST President Kim Woong-seo pose after signing an MOU at Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology in Busan on Wednesday. (Korea Yakult)
Korea Yakult CEO Kim Byung-jin (right) and KIOST President Kim Woong-seo pose after signing an MOU at Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology in Busan on Wednesday. (Korea Yakult)

Korea Yakult announced Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with a government institution to lay the groundwork for development of a marine microalga-derived material that improves cognitive abilities and helps prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The company -- a household name in the yogurt and fermented dairy product market in South Korea -- will join hands with Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology under the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to jointly commercialize products.

Korea Yakult CEO Kim Byung-jin and KIOST President Kim Woong-seo have signed an agreement to promote and support commercialization of the Spirulina extract, which the institute has developed.

The extract has turned out to be more effective than microalga for improving cognitive abilities.

Korea Yakult said it will work to come up with a product using the extract.

“With the proportion of senior citizens expanding, an increasing number of studies are being conducted to prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s disease,” a Korea Yakult official said.

“We will conduct various research on marine resources to contribute to public health.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
