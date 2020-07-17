[Photo News] Spend your summer in ‘Daefrica’



Sculptures that look as if they are melting under the hot summer heat are displayed at Hyundai Department Store in Daegu for its annual “Daefrica Campaign” event.







“Daefrica” refers to a combination of Daegu and Africa. Daegu’s average temperature during the summer is much higher than other regions in the country.







The store has chosen summer vacation as the main theme for this year’s event in hopes of cheering up visitors amid the protracted spread of COVID-19.



“Daefrica Campaign” will be held through Aug. 27.



