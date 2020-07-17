BIFAN features digital, physical events amid COVID-19

A screening of “Pelican Blood” takes place at CGV’s Sopung branch in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. (BIFAN)



The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival announced the winners of its 24th edition during a closing ceremony Thursday evening, bringing down the curtains on its eight-day journey amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.



Around 80 people attended the ceremony at CGV’s Sopung branch in the city just west of Seoul. The winners in the feature-length film category were announced that day.



In the Bucheon Choice section, devoted to international features, the coveted Best of Bucheon award went to “Pelican Blood,” directed by German filmmaker Katrin Gebbe. Rose Glass, director of the psychological horror flick “Saint Maud,” grabbed the best director award. Sci-fi mystery piece “Lapsis” by writer-director Noah Hutton nabbed the Jury’s Choice, while Chinese thriller “Sheep Without a Shepherd” from Sam Quah nabbed the audience award.



In the Korean Fantastic section, the top prize for a domestic feature -- titled the Techcross Environmental Services Best Korean Fantastic Film -- went to Kim Lok-kyoung’s drama “Festival.” The film also grabbed the best audience award, and lead Ha Jun was picked as best actor in this section. The best director award went to Chang Hyun-sang of “Zombie Crush in Heyri,” and the best actress award went to Park Ha-sun of “Go Back,” directed by Seo Eun-young.







“Pelican Blood” (BIFAN)