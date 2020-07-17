S. Korea asks Canada to support Seoul minister's bid for WTO chief

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- South Korea's finance minister on Friday asked his Canadian counterpart to support a Seoul minister's bid to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki held telephone talks with Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau earlier in the day during which Hong emphasized South Korea's role as an arbitrator among WTO members.



Morneau said Canada will "seriously review" Hong's request, the ministry said in a statement.



Last month, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee announced her bid for the WTO top job.



The WTO plans to launch the process to pick its new leader on Sept. 7 as current Director-General Roberto Azevedo of Brazil is set to stand down in August, about a year before his term ends.



Yoo is competing for the top WTO post with candidates from seven countries -- Mexico, Nigeria, Egypt, Moldova, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Britain.



Yoo has said that she will make efforts to make the WTO's reform suitable to the 21st century, as it has failed to adjust to drastic changes in the world trade climate. (Yonhap)