 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Consumption shows signs of rebound, but export slump continues: finance ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 17, 2020 - 10:08       Updated : Jul 17, 2020 - 10:26
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea's finance ministry said Friday that local consumption showed signs of a rebound, but the coronavirus pandemic continued to stagnate exports.

In a monthly report, called the Green Book, the Ministry of Economy and Finance painted a somewhat positive picture of the economy, compared with its June report.   

"Domestic consumption showed signs of improvement and job losses have narrowed, but declines in exports and industrial output continued as COVID-19 weakened global demand," the report said.

"Worries about global economic recession are growing as risks increase in major economies," it said.

South Korea lost about 352,000 jobs in June, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline in the number of employed people as the pandemic hammers job markets.

The pace of job losses has slowed since April. The nation shed 476,000 jobs in April and 392,000 jobs in May.

Consumer sentiment continued to rebound to a four-month high in June. The composite consumer sentiment index came to 81.8 in the month, up 4.2 points from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea.

However, exports dropped for the fourth consecutive month in June as overseas shipments collapsed, highlighting a drop in global trade volume and cross-border restrictions.

Earlier this month, the National Assembly approved a third extra budget of 35.1 trillion won ($29 billion) to help cushion the economic fallout from the pandemic.  

Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said the budget will provide a total of 575,000 jobs in both the public and private sectors.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has predicted that South Korea's economy could shrink 1.2 percent this year as the global economy is expected to have its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s due to the pandemic.

The world economy is expected to contract 6 percent this year, the OECD said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114