Finance

KOFIA vows to restore trust amid snowballing hedge fund fiasco

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jul 16, 2020 - 15:42       Updated : Jul 16, 2020 - 16:07
Na Jae-chul, chairman of the Korea Financial Investment Association, speaks at a press briefing in Seoul, Thursday. (KOFIA)
Na Jae-chul, chairman of the Korea Financial Investment Association, representing 440 brokerages and asset management firms, apologized on Thursday for a series of hedge fund fiascos and vowed to strengthen voluntary monitoring of the market.

“As the financial investment association, we will concentrate on our capability to rebuild trust and carry out sustainable innovative tasks,” Na said.

“We think now is the time for the market participants to open their eyes. To help them make a new leap forward, we plan to provide a manual and a checklist for the local hedge fund firms, so that they can assess themselves whether they are doing well in terms of internal control and risk management.”

Recently, a number of local investors have faced losses due to the poor management of hedge funds by investment entities. Some finance firms such as banks, brokerages, asset management firms and hedge fund companies either engaged in fraud or missold hedge funds. Lime Asset’s Pluto FI D-1 and Tethys II and funds carried from Optimus Asset have suspended redemption.

Stressing that hedge funds are a type of investment product that should be operated with creativity and autonomy, Na said loose internal control could give rise to moral hazard. To prevent that from happening, KOFIA will provide consulting services, he added.

The nonprofit, independent financial organization will also continue to discuss the matter with the financial authorities to strengthen the roles among prime brokerage services, funds sellers and funds management firms via cross-observations and mutual control.

Since Na began his three-year term as its fifth chief Jan. 1, he has said building trust in the capital market is the primary goal for this year.

As the first step, KOFIA enacted regulations for the development and sale of high-risk financial products in June, following controversies over derivative-linked funds last year.

“Despite all the controversies and changes, we believe that the local capital market is at the stage of genuine growth. Unlike the time before COVID-19, retail investors have even led the local market nowadays,” he said. “Adjusting to the ‘new normality’ with a low-interest rate and low development, the capital market has to play a role as a stout partner to increase investors’ assets.”

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
