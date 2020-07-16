Lee Ung-no reaches international audience through Google Arts & Culture platform

(Screen capture of Google Arts & Culture)



Artworks by Lee Ung-no (1904-1989) – a modern artist who created his unique style by successfully integrating Korean painting traditions with Western art -- are now available on the online platform of Google Arts & Culture for international audiences.



Lee Ungno Museum collaborated with Google Arts & Culture to showcase the artist and his artworks. Lee is the first Korean artist extensively introduced by the Google’s online art platform in collaboration with a local museum, according to the museum.



“Technology offers a lot of opportunities to interact with art and can help reach people and audiences that might much have not known about the artist before,” Simon Rein, program manager of Google Arts & Culture at the online press conference held Tuesday.



Although the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the popularity in online exhibitions, there has been a “growing interest” in Google Arts & Culture” since it was launched nearly 10 years ago, he added.



A part of Google Arts & Culture’s “Lee Ungno: The Artist Who Never Stopped” (Screen capture of Google Arts & Culture)