[Monitor] Consumption rises during state-led sales festival

During the state-led sales festival, called the “Korea Donghaeng Sale,” aiming to boost consumption amid the pandemic, non-face-to-face sales of department stores and large discount stores were estimated at 25.94 billion won ($21.56 million), data showed Thursday.
Between June 26 and July 12, sales at the nation’s major three department stores increased 4 percent on-year. Sales at the top three large discount stores decreased 1.4 percent on-year due to mandatory holidays.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)