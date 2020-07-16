 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Consumption rises during state-led sales festival

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 17, 2020 - 11:00       Updated : Jul 17, 2020 - 11:00

During the state-led sales festival, called the “Korea Donghaeng Sale,” aiming to boost consumption amid the pandemic, non-face-to-face sales of department stores and large discount stores were estimated at 25.94 billion won ($21.56 million), data showed Thursday.

Between June 26 and July 12, sales at the nation’s major three department stores increased 4 percent on-year. Sales at the top three large discount stores decreased 1.4 percent on-year due to mandatory holidays. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
