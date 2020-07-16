 Back To Top
Sports

Tottenham's Son Heung-min scores in 2nd straight match

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 16, 2020 - 08:56       Updated : Jul 16, 2020 - 08:56
Son Heung-min (Yonhap)
Son Heung-min (Yonhap)

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min has scored in his second straight match.

Son opened the scoring against Newcastle United in the Spurs' 3-1 victory in Premier League action at St. James' Park in Newcastle, Britain, on Wednesday (local time). It was Son's 11th goal in the league and 18th goal in all competitions this season.

Son had also scored against Arsenal on the weekend. Those 18 goals plus 12 assists in all matches give Son a new career high in the combined goal-assist total in a season. He had 20 goals and nine assists in 2018-2019, and 18 goals and 11 assists in 2017-2018.

Son's opener from just inside the box came in the 27th minute, when he took a feed from Giovani Lo Celso and beat goalkeeper Martin Dubravka at the near post. Son fired the low shot through the legs of defender DeAndre Yedlin.

After Newcastle tied it up 11 minutes into the second half, Harry Kane headed home the go-ahead goal on the hour mark and delivered the winner in the 90th minute.

Tottenham improved to 55 points in seventh place. They're four back of Leicester City for fourth place, the last direct berth for the group stage at next year's UEFA Champions League. Leicester City have a match in hand on Tottenham.

Manchester United, which have also played one fewer match than Tottenham, are in fifth place, a spot that would send the club to the group stage of the Europa League, a lower-tier club competition. Between Man United and Tottenham are Wolverhampton Wanderers, which, with 56 points, are holding down the spot for the second qualifying round for the Europa League. (Yonhap)
