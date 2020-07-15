 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Diageo Korea launches new drinks with lower alcohol content

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 15, 2020 - 17:10       Updated : Jul 15, 2020 - 18:04
Diageo Korea’s W Honey (left) and W 19 (Diageo Korea)
Diageo Korea’s W Honey (left) and W 19 (Diageo Korea)

Diageo Korea said Wednesday that it has launched two new products, W 19 and W Honey, the first spirits in the local industry with just 32.5 percent alcohol by volume.

The liquor maker said it had decided to lower the alcohol content of the new products to meet the rising demand for drinks that are less than full strength, as the drinking culture is rapidly changing here.

Both drinks have the optimal strength for consumers in their 30s and 40s who value smoothness and new flavors, the company said.

W 19 is made of Scotch whisky that has been aged for 19 years, and W Honey also contains honey made from Scottish heather, according to the company.

“W 19 and W Honey maximize the value of spirit drinks with lower alcohol content. They are premium spirit drinks that offer smoothness, which the low ABV of 32.5 percent can offer, as well as rich flavors that are crafted by blending the best liquids,” Diageo Korea CEO Robert Rhee said.

“We expect the launch of the two innovative brands to reinvigorate the stagnant local market.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114