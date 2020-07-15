Diageo Korea launches new drinks with lower alcohol content

Diageo Korea’s W Honey (left) and W 19 (Diageo Korea)
Diageo Korea said Wednesday that it has launched two new products, W 19 and W Honey, the first spirits in the local industry with just 32.5 percent alcohol by volume.
The liquor maker said it had decided to lower the alcohol content of the new products to meet the rising demand for drinks that are less than full strength, as the drinking culture is rapidly changing here.
Both drinks have the optimal strength for consumers in their 30s and 40s who value smoothness and new flavors, the company said.
W 19 is made of Scotch whisky that has been aged for 19 years, and W Honey also contains honey made from Scottish heather, according to the company.
“W 19 and W Honey maximize the value of spirit drinks with lower alcohol content. They are premium spirit drinks that offer smoothness, which the low ABV of 32.5 percent can offer, as well as rich flavors that are crafted by blending the best liquids,” Diageo Korea CEO Robert Rhee said.
“We expect the launch of the two innovative brands to reinvigorate the stagnant local market.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)