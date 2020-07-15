K-Water unveils vision for world’s No. 1 in water management

Korea Water Resources Corp. CEO Park Jae-hyeon delivers a speech during the public company’s declaration of the vision to take the lead in the global water management sector at its headquarters in Yeonchuk-dong, Daejeon, Wednesday.



Korea Water Resources Corp., also called K-Water, has unveiled its road map to take the initiative on the global stage by fostering an eco-oriented paradigm as well as innovative digitalization in water quality management.



At its headquarters in Daejeon on Wednesday, K-Water CEO Park Jae-hyeon declared the vision to become the “world’s best water-related comprehensive platform company.”



The vision comprises the public company’s pledges toward water management innovation to cope with changes in situations, including climate change, the green movement, digitalization and unexpected problems in the wake of COVID-19.



To attain the goal, Park suggested seven core tasks. The first concerns rivers shared by nature and humans, the second is that people here enjoying drinking tap water and the third is carbon neutrality-oriented water management.



Water management via digitalization has been suggested as the fourth task, hydrological-cycle available cities for quality of life as the fifth, the water industry benefiting the economy as the sixth and renovation-focused company management via active communications with residents as the seventh.



“I believe water management should be revamped in terms of seeking coexistence of nature and human, on the basis of prioritizing environmental and ecological value,” CEO Park said.



“By pushing for taking the initiative in establishing (fresh) global water management standards, we will become the world’s No. 1 water-related platform company, which could contribute (to help with) water supply problems across the globe,” he said.



By Kim Yon-se (kys@heraldcorp.com)








