Renault Samsung Motors unveils face-lifted SM6

Renault Samsung Motors unveiled a revamped version of its midsized sedan SM6 on Wednesday, four years after it was launched.The new SM6 has been upgraded by adopting a renewed powertrain to improve the driving performance, along with a new rear suspension and driving assistant function to offer driving comfort.For the exterior, the automaker added new color options including silver, gray and red. The newly added dynamic turn-signal light has made the exterior more aesthetic.New features of the SM6 are represented by two new gasoline turbo engines, TCe 300 and TCe 260.TCe 300 allows rapid acceleration with a maximum torque of 30.6 kilogram-meters and 225 horsepower, while TCe 260 exerts up to 26.5 kilogram-meters of torque and 156 horsepower.As smooth driving and comfort are crucial for customers when choosing a midsized sedan, the automaker said it has adopted modular valve system in the front and rear dampers so the road vibration is delivered to the suspension at a minimal level.For advanced driver-assistance system, features including adaptive cruise control and lane centering assist and advanced emergency braking system.By Kim Da-sol ( ddd@heraldcorp.com