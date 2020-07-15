 Back To Top
Business

Lotte Chemical nabs 3 prizes at Red Dot Design Award 2020

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jul 15, 2020 - 17:00       Updated : Jul 15, 2020 - 17:00
Lotte Chemical’s multi layered 3D lighting effect (Lotte Chemical)
Lotte Chemical’s multi layered 3D lighting effect (Lotte Chemical)


South Korea’s Lotte Chemical took home three awards at the Red Dot Design Award this year, the company said Wednesday.

Arranged by Germany’s Design Zentrum Nordheim Westfalen, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the three most recognized design awards alongside the iF Design Award and IDEA Design Award.

According to Lotte Chemical, its multi layered 3D lighting effect was crowned Best of the Best in the surface and design category. Lotte designed the effect by applying laser beam welding technique to its translucent material with high optical quality.

Only 42 candidates out of 4,200 were given Best of the Best award.

Lotte’s two other designs -- the Kiriko effect and the Moire effect-- were given Winner awards.

The design solutions can be applied to the interior lighting of cars or home appliances, the company said.

“By receiving the awards, Lotte Chemical has proven its effort to maximize the aesthetics of its state-of-the-art materials. We will endeavor to satisfy customers’ needs and provide differentiated designs by keeping track of trends thoroughly and consistently,” said Lotte Chemical Vice President Lee Young-jun.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
