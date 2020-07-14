 Back To Top
Entertainment

Monsta X announces new dates for North American tour

By Kwon Yae-rim
Published : Jul 14, 2020 - 17:26       Updated : Jul 14, 2020 - 17:30
(Starship Entertainment)
(Starship Entertainment)
Monsta X on Tuesday announced the rescheduled dates of their North American tour, becoming one of the first K-pop acts to resume their postponed tour this year.

According to the group’s label Starship Entertainment, the band will embark on their tour on April 20 next year beginning in the US capital of Washington, and wrap up on May 21 in Los Angeles.

Minor changes have been made to the initial schedule. Three cities -- Minneapolis, Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia -- were dropped, while the previously announced Newark, New Jersey, and Sunrise, Florida, concerts have been replaced with New York City and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“The new dates were decided by the US team after they had held several meetings about the most appropriate timing,” said a Starship official in Seoul who declined to give more details.

Monsta X had originally planned to hold their North American tour in June and July this year, but they postponed the schedule a few months ago due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since the pandemic early this year, many K-pop groups have been forced to cancel or postpone planned concerts amid growing safety concerns. As the pandemic has persisted, a growing number of K-pop artists and their labels are turning their eyes to virtual concerts and online fan meetings more recently.

In the US, a few other bands, including Maroon 5 and the Deftones, recently announced new dates for their postponed concerts next year. 

(Starship Entertainment)
(Starship Entertainment)
New dates for 2021 Monsta X world tour in US and Canada

April 20 – Washington, District of Columbia

April 23 – Atlantic City, New Jersey

April 25 – Boston

April 27 – New York City

April 30 – Toronto

May 2 – Chicago

May 5 – Detroit

May 7 – Atlanta

May 10 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

May 12 – Fort Worth, Texas

May 14 – Denver, Colorado

May 16 – Phoenix

May 18 – San Jose, California

May 21 – Los Angeles 


By Kwon Yae-rim (kyr@heraldcorp.com)
