[News Focus] Yoo vies to become WTO’s first female boss

South Korea’s Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee is a woman of many firsts. She is the first female to be named the top-ranking position in the 70-year history of the Trade Ministry, after claiming many “first woman” titles as she climbed up the ladder within the agency led mostly by men. This year, the 53-year-old is vying for yet another milestone: the first woman and South Korean director general of the World Trade Organization.
Currently in Geneva, Switzerland to attend the WTO’s general council meeting slated to start Wednesday, Yoo will promote herself as the most suitable candidate to succeed the current Director General Roberto Azevedo, who is stepping down a year early in August. During a three-day session, she and seven other candidates will each make presentations on their perspectives and vision for the WTO, followed by a Q&A session in front of 160 member countries.
In her quest for the job, she will face high-profile contenders from Nigeria, Egypt, Moldova, the UK, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Mexico all vowing to salvage the 25-year multilateral body that is beset with mounting challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic and US-China trade war.
The view in South Korea is that Yoo stands a chance at the job, with her expertise and experience in weighty trade deals in WTO and FTA settings.
“She is a skilled negotiator with deep knowledge and insights into the details of various areas of trade agreements,” said a biography released by the WTO.
“Yoo is a well-respected leader and an expert in trade policy circles within Korea and abroad,” the Korean government said in nominating her last month. “She has a proven track-record of designing, negotiating and implementing trade deals as well as developing innovative trade-related policies in domestic, bilateral and multilateral settings.”
Yoo pledged to reform the WTO to become more “relevant,” “resilient” and “responsive” taking on a multilateral institution that faces longstanding challenges even before the COVID-19 pandemic crippled global trade and caused deep recession.
The WTO’s central role of being the ultimate arbiter of trade disputes has been shuttered since December, when US President Donald Trump blocked the appointment of two new judges to the appellate body. Since then, the WTO has not been able to rule on new trade disputes between member countries, at a time when it’s needed amid growing protectionism and tariff wars.
“I will use all of my capacity, including trade experience, information and my network built through 25 years of public career experience, to reform and restore the WTO,” she said last month when announcing her candidacy. Yoo believes South Korea, a mid-sized economy, can become a bridge connecting developing countries and advanced countries, based on the country’s experience of development through trade and multilateralism.
Born in Seoul in 1967, Yoo graduated from the Seoul National University with a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a master’s of public policy. She also holds a JD from Vanderbilt University Law School in the US.
She joined the public service in 1992 after passing the nation’s public administration examination. In 1996, she joined the Trade Ministry as its first female trade official, as part of the ministry’s effort to promote gender diversity. Since then, she has worked in the trade sector across various levels at multiple government agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, now Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the South Korean Embassy to China, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.
During her trade career, she led major bilateral FTA negotiations, including with the US, China, Singapore, India and ASEAN, as Seoul’s chief negotiator,
Local media even dubbed her the Korean Carla Hills, the first female trade representative in the US (1989-1993), who led major US deals, including NAFTA.
In 2018, Yoo was appointed the deputy minister of trade, becoming the first woman to achieve the rank since the ministry was established in 1948. The year after, she was promoted to trade minister, breaking the glass ceiling once again.
Her rise was untouched by administration changes, an indication of her unmatched expertise in the field of international trade. She served as a spokesperson for foreign press at Cheong Wa Dae under the conservative Park Geun-hye administration. Her husband is Jeong Tae-ok, a senior politician of the main opposition United Future Party.
The South Korean government is making an all-out effort to campaign on Yoo’s behalf for the WTO job, after the country’s two failed attempts in the past. Kim Chul-soo, former minister of trade, industry and energy, made a bid in 1994 and Bark Tae-ho, former trade minister, entered the race in 2012, but both failed to be elected.
Seoul’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha asked for support for Yoo during her meeting with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayde Al Nahyan last week. President Moon Jae-in also asked support from the European countries during a virtual summit with EU leaders last month.
However, it’s not going to be an easy race.
There are two other female candidates that are largely viewed as front-runners in the race. Amina Mohamed, currently Kenya’s sports minister and a former foreign affairs minister who has chaired the WTO’s general council, and Ngozi Okonjo-lweala, a two-time Nigeria’s finance minister and who was a No.2 official at the World Bank, are both well-known figures in Geneva, and have a high chance of becoming both WTO’s first African and a female boss. However there are concerns about the African Union’s split votes with Egypt also joining the race.
Another concern is Japan, amid Seoul and Tokyo’s ongoing trade dispute over a diplomatic feud due to the issue of wartime labor compensation.
Japanese media outlets have reported that the Japanese government is likely to rally behind Nigeria, as Korea claiming top job at the WTO could trouble Japanese trade.
Finally, Yoo’s shot will boil down to how Korea could gain support by the WTO’s key players: the US, the EU and China.
After the three-day general council meeting, the candidates will have time to campaign to members until September. The final selection relies on reaching consensus among all member states, with candidates being eliminated in turn.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)