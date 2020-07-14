Korean Air releases video promoting hygiene procedures in planes

Korean Air CEO Cho Won-tae (right) appears in Korean Air’s promotional video showcasing how the airline maintains hygiene inside its planes. (Korean Air’s YouTube channel)
South Korean full-service carrier Korean Air has released a video featuring Korean Air CEO Cho Won-tae and some 30 employees disinfecting the inside of an airplane, the airline said Tuesday.
In a video titled “We are waiting for you,” which runs just over a minute and a half, Cho and the employees sanitize the interior of the plane by spraying disinfectant on shelves, monitors, safety belts, tables and lavatories. The disinfectant, called MD-125, is effective for seven days.
The video ends with Cho saying, “We promise you a safe journey.”
Since March, the airline has been checking passengers’ temperatures on all routes as a preventive measure in case of COVID-19.
Last month it changed its boarding procedures on all its domestic and international routes, with passengers seated at the back entering the aircraft first to minimize contact among passengers. Airlines usually allow first-class and business-class passengers to board first.
Korean Air said its in-flight services have been suspended. There are no more complimentary beverages, and meals are served in disposable containers.
All soft surfaces, such as seat covers, are regularly changed, and the cabin air filtration system has been upgraded to one that uses a new high-efficiency particulate air or HEPA filter, it added.
