LG Electronics launches advisory body to find new growth engines

(Yonhap)



LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it has launched a networking group with industry experts to explore future technologies and new business opportunities in a move to boost its digital capability.



The South Korean tech firm said the group, named the Innovation Council, is comprised of 12 experts in the fields of artificial intelligence, big data, cloud, robots and mobility.



The members of the council include Sri Shivananda, chief technology officer (CTO) at Paypal; Adrian Cockcroft, vice president of cloud architecture strategy at Amazon Web Services; Kip Compton, senior vice president of Cisco's cloud platform and solutions group; and Rodney Brooks, a renowned robot scientist and chief technology officer at Robust. AI.



LG's chief technology officer Park Il-pyung will lead the council.



LG believes the advisory group can help the company find new growth engines with experts' insights and ideas over future technologies.



In its first meeting, which took place online due to the pandemic, the members discussed promising technologies in the post-pandemic era, according to LG.



Park said LG is seeking to expand its business beyond electronics manufacturing with software-based services and that networking with industry experts is important since it will make the company check the latest technology trends. (Yonhap)