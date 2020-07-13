 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

11 American soldiers newly assigned to S. Korea test positive for new coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 13, 2020 - 16:32       Updated : Jul 13, 2020 - 16:32
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Eleven more American service members newly assigned to South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US military said Monday, amid rising concerns about increases in imported cases.

The announcement came after US Forces Korea reported nine new virus cases on Friday, many of them in newly assigned service members. On Monday, South Korea reported 62 new infections and 43 of them came from overseas, the highest imported cases in 110 days.

The latest USFK cases brought the total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated individuals to 74.

Of the 11 new cases, two arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on a US government chartered flight from their home country on July 7. The remainder arrived at Incheon International Airport on four separate commercial flights since July 8, according to USFK.

They all tested positive on their first mandatory test prior to entering quarantine, and have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed virus cases on either Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek or Osan Air Base, it added.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo the virus test and are quarantined for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.

On Friday, USFK reported nine coronavirus patients -- eight service members and one civilian employee -- following the announcement of seven confirmed cases among its service personnel two days earlier.

Among the total 74 patients, 33 are active-duty soldiers.

Despite the recent surge in the caseload, USFK stressed that it remains "at a high level of readiness with less than 1% of its active duty service members who are currently confirmed positive for COVID-19." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114