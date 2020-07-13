 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Foreigners extend stock sell-off to 5th straight month in June

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 13, 2020 - 09:37       Updated : Jul 13, 2020 - 09:37
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Foreign investors extended their selling spree of South Korean stocks to a fifth straight month in June, data showed Monday.

Foreigners sold a net 420 billion won ($348.6 million) worth of local stocks last month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

American investors sold a net 2.5 trillion won worth of stocks last month, while British investors net purchased 1.7 trillion won worth of stocks, according to the FSS.

As of end-June, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 541.6 trillion won, accounting for 30.9 percent of South Korea's market capitalization.

By country, investors from the United States held 226.9 trillion won worth of local stocks at the end of last month, accounting for 41.9 percent of the total held by offshore investors, followed by those from Britain with 7.5 percent and Luxembourg with 6.4 percent.

Meanwhile, foreigners bought a net 10.08 trillion won worth of local bonds last month, extending their buying spree to a sixth straight month. Their bond holdings hit a record high of 146.6 trillion won, or 7.4 percent of the total, as of end-June, the data showed. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114