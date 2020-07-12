Mourning of Park marred by controversy

Thousands continued to mourn the death of former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on Sunday, but the somber mood was marred by controversy over his alleged sexual misconduct.
As of Sunday noon, over 500,000 people signed a petition that raised objections to the “fancy” five-day funeral for “the powerful politician who committed suicide due to sexual harassment allegations.”
Park, who was serving his third term as mayor of the capital city, was found dead on a mountainside in Seoul, early Friday, two days after his former secretary filed a harassment complaint against him. The nature of the offense has not been disclosed by police, but is reportedly sexual.
The petition was posted on the site of Cheong Wa Dae on Friday. The presidential office is required to give an official response to petitions that generate more than 200,000 endorsements in a month.
Some people took issue with the Seoul Metropolitan City Government’s decision to hold a five-day mayoral funeral for Park, unlike regular Korean funerals that last three days.
Some right-wing politicians and pundits officially announced that they won’t pay their respects to Park, questioning his integrity.
A conservative group even filed an injunction Saturday against acting Mayor Seo Jung-hyup, who assumed office after Park’s death, to suspend the extensive five-day funeral service.
The group, Hover Lab, which runs a YouTube channel, asserted that the city government violated protocol rules.
“As the funeral is expected to cost more than 1 billion won ($832,000), it will be subject to a request for residents’ audit and a resident suit, and an injunction against it may be recognized,” it said.
A government-led funeral for the ministerial level or higher government officials are subjected to approval from the president following consultation with the Interior Ministry and the personal secretary office of the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.
In response, the city government said that the funeral will cost around 200 million won and it had a discussion with the Interior Ministry which said that the decision will be within the city government’s discretion.
A solemn ceremony will be held online on Monday morning due to the novel coronavirus, it added.
Despite the row, mourning continued at the memorial altar set up in front of City Hall and an online memorial site.
Over 10,000 people laid white chrysanthemums in front of Park’s portrait in the altar as of Sunday noon, which was opened to the public on Saturday morning. Some 650,000 people visited the online site as of 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
The minor center-left People’s Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo, who dropped his bid and supported Park to win the 2011 mayoral election, said Saturday he wouldn’t visit the funeral site.
“Deep self-reflection and soul-searching of senior officials in responsible positions and high-ranking public officials on their cognition and behavior is needed,” Ahn said via a Facebook post, adding he disagrees with holding a mayoral funeral as Park’s death didn’t stem from conducting government duty.
“The Seoul mayoral funeral is a kind of state-led funeral that is executed using the city’s budget. This is secondary harm to the victim,” said Rep. Ha Tae-keung of the main opposition United Future Party.
The main opposition party said Sunday it will raise the issue of Park’s harassment allegation during a confirmation hearing of Kim Chang-ryong, who was named the chief of the National Police Agency.
The case is dropped as is typically done when the accused is deceased.
“Although the investigative body’s right to send the case to a court was lapsed (due to Park’s death), it is necessary to hear the National Police Agency commissioner general’s future course of action on the complaint already filed,” Rep. Park Wan-su said.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)