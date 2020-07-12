LG donates electronic masks to Severance Hospital

Officials from LG Electronics and Severance Hospital pose during a ceremony held to mark donation of 2,000 electronic masks on Sunday. (LG Electronics)





LG Electronics said Sunday it has developed an electronic mask using its air purifier technology and donated 2,000 units to the Severance Hospital in Seoul.



The company utilized its know-how on air purifying machines to develop the electronic mask.



The mask has two H13 HEPA filters that are replaceable and a user can inhale air through the filters. Under the filters, there is a tiny fan that can control the amount of air. The fan is applied with an algorithm that raises the fan speed to let in more air when the user breathes in.



The mask also features a sensor that detects pressures occurring when the user breathes in and out.



LG has teamed up with Korea University to design the mask that scientifically fits the human face.





(LG Electronics)