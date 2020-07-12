[Advertorial] LG Chem announces ‘LG Chem Green Connector’

LG Chem, South Korea’s leading chemical company, has introduced its corporate social responsibility vision “LG Chem Green Connector,” the company announced on Monday.The chemical company’s new CSR vision focuses on education, environmental issues and others, according to the company’s announcement.To nurture future talents, LG Chemical is running a wide range of educational programs, to which it invites students and offers them resources for science education. This year, the company invited 200 students, and had a college-student mentor team provide tutoring during the educational program.Since 2005, a total of 7,200 students have participated the chemical LG Chem’s programs, the company added. The company in 2018 was accredited by the Ministry of Education for the company’s quality education programs and investment in the education sectors.Meanwhile, LG Chem is also partnering with the Seoul Metropolitan Government Community Chest of Korea to help battle against environmental issues. LG Chem, for instance, has been building solar panels and giving the financial benefits back to the youth. The chemical firm has been also providing resources to local youth facilities to install measures that allow them to save energy and maintenance costs.LG Chem aims to increase financial aid to local companies that are developing environmentally-friendly businesses. LG Chem said it plans to offer 16 billion won to nurture eco-conscious business models.“The company will expand its CSR activities to help solve environmental issues,” said Park Jun-sung, LG Chem’s vice president of public affairs.