National

Masks to be mandatory on Busan’s Haeundae Beach

By Kim Tae-eun
Published : Jul 12, 2020 - 13:22       Updated : Jul 12, 2020 - 13:22
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Visitors to Haeundae Beach in Busan will face fines if caught not wearing face masks from July 20.

Haeundae-gu announced Sunday it will impose a new guideline requiring visitors to put on face masks at Haeundae beach areas.

Visitors who do not follow the guideline even after receiving a warning the first time will face a fine maximum of 3 million won ($2,500). Police and municipal officials will be on patrol at all times.

In response to those who claim that such guideline violates individual freedom, Haeundae-gu officials claimed their rights under Article 49 of the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.

Officials are scheduled to alert visitors to wear masks for a week before the formal enforcement starts.

By Kim Tae-eun (kimt17@heraldcorp.com)
