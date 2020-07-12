Masks to be mandatory on Busan’s Haeundae Beach

(Yonhap)
Visitors to Haeundae Beach in Busan will face fines if caught not wearing face masks from July 20.
Haeundae-gu announced Sunday it will impose a new guideline requiring visitors to put on face masks at Haeundae beach areas.
Visitors who do not follow the guideline even after receiving a warning the first time will face a fine maximum of 3 million won ($2,500). Police and municipal officials will be on patrol at all times.
In response to those who claim that such guideline violates individual freedom, Haeundae-gu officials claimed their rights under Article 49 of the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.
Officials are scheduled to alert visitors to wear masks for a week before the formal enforcement starts.
By Kim Tae-eun (kimt17@heraldcorp.com
)