New virus cases rebound; imported cases, cluster infections on steady rise

(Yonhap)



South Korea's new virus cases bounced back Sunday as cluster infections in the greater Seoul area and the southwestern city of Gwangju continued to increase amid a sustained rise in imported cases.



The country added 44 cases, including 21 local infections, raising the total caseload to 13,417, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).



The tally marked a rise from 35 new virus cases reported Saturday but a slight fall compared with 45 tallied Friday. The number of new virus cases had been on the decline through Saturday after hitting 63 Wednesday.



The country identified 23 more imported cases, posting double-digit numbers for more than two weeks. On Wednesday, the tally hit a three-month high of 33 cases.



Sporadic cluster infections across the country continued to weigh on the country's virus fight, with most tied to religious facilities and door-to-door retailers.



Since Friday, the country has banned churches from organizing smaller gatherings other than regular worship services and having group meals. QR code-based entry logs also have been applied to churches.



The densely populated Seoul and adjacent areas accounted for most of the locally transmitted cases last month, but the virus outbreaks have been constantly reported in other parts of the country.



Of locally transmitted cases, 15 cases were reported in the greater Seoul area. Virus cases tied to an office building in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, rose by one to seven as of Saturday.



Those traced to a church in Anyang, south of Seoul, came to 26, up two cases from a day ago.



Five cases were identified in the southwestern city of Gwangju.



The city has recently emerged as a new hotbed of the virus outbreak outside of the Seoul metropolitan area.



There were 127 cases linked to a door-to-door business in Gwangju as of noon Saturday, up six cases from the previous day.



South Korea has been harried by rises in sporadic cluster infections in the greater Seoul area since it relaxed strict social distancing on May 6 on the flattened virus curve.



The country's health authorities remain jittery over a potential new wave of virus outbreaks in the summer amid sustained rises in local infections and cases coming in from overseas.



South Korea, meanwhile, reported one additional death, bringing the death toll to 289. The fatality rate was 2.15 percent.



The total number of people released from quarantine after full recoveries stood at 12,178, up 34 from the previous day.



The country has carried out 1,402,144 tests since Jan. 3. (Yonhap)