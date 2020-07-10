‘Peninsula’ -- sequel to ‘Train to Busan’ -- premieres in Seoul

From left: Actors Kim Min-jae, Kim Do-yun, Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Re, Lee Ye-won, director Yeon Sang-ho, actors Gang Dong-won and Kwon Hae-hyo of “Peninsula” pose for pictures during the press premiere event held Thursday in Seoul. (Yonhap)



"Peninsula,” a sequel to “Train to Busan,” touts itself as a zombie flick that everyone can watch.



“I tried my best to deliver a universal message through a film which people of all ages could watch. I’m hoping ‘Peninsula’ becomes something for everyone to enjoy at the theater during this COVID-19 situation,” director Yeon Sang-ho said during a press conference held Thursday in Seoul.



Exactly four years after the release of “Train to Busan” in summer 2016, “Peninsula” was unveiled in Seoul during a press premiere held Thursday. The director, joined by actors Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun attended the event.



The same amount of time -- 4 years -- has passed in the film, and the whole Korean Peninsula has become a deserted land of zombies and survivors who have given up sanity in the hopeless land. The zombies are faster and even more sensitive to sound and light, and savage madness is taking place inside the mysterious Army Unit 631.



Scene from “Peninsula” (New)

Scene from “Peninsula” (New)

Scene from “Peninsula” (New)

Scene from “Peninsula” (New)