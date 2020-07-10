 Back To Top
Business

ICT Minister to meet with leaders of telecom firms next week, discusses future plan

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jul 10, 2020 - 15:25       Updated : Jul 10, 2020 - 15:25
ICT Minister Choi Ki-young (Yonhap)
ICT Minister Choi Ki-young (Yonhap)

ICT Minister Choi Ki-young will meet with the leaders of the nation‘s three major telecommunications firms to discuss details of the current administration‘s New Deal programs and increase cooperation, according to industry sources on Friday.

The minister will hold a closed meeting with SK Telecom CEO Park Jung-ho, KT CEO Koo Hyun-mo and LG Uplus Vice Chairman Ha Hyun-hoi on Wednesday next week, the sources said.

ICT Minister Choi is expected to share details of the government‘s New Deal projects, particularly those that will take place in the IT sectors.

The minister will also discuss future cooperation and investment plans in the fifth generation network and other business models that could ensure the nation’s competitiveness in the post-coronavirus era.

The upcoming meeting between the ICT Minister and the telecommunications firms‘ leaders is a follow-up to a meeting held on Nov. 29. Then, KT’s former CEO Hwang Chang-gyu joined the talk.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
