[Breaking] Seoul mayor found dead, suicide suspected

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead on Friday, according to police, in what appears to be one of the country’s highest-profile suicides in recent history.



The body of Park, 64, was found at Mount Bukak, hours after he was reported missing.



The exact cause of his death remained under investigation.



Park’s daughter filed a police report at 5:17 p.m. that he “had left home four to five hours ago after leaving words like a will, with his phone currently off.”



More than 770 police officers, firetrucks and an ambulance were mobilized to track the whereabouts of Park, searching areas around his home and nearby the temple Gilsangsa in Seongbuk-dong in Seoul, where his cellphone signal was last detected.







Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon (Yonhap)