Bio associations to explain support plans for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine developments

(Yonhap)
Five bio associations in Korea and their 50-something member companies will discuss plans to support ongoing efforts to develop COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in Korea.
The talks will be livestreamed on YouTube on Tuesday at 4 p.m. by the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association. The physical event will take place at KPBMA’s auditorium in Seocho-gu, Seoul.
The Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization, Korea Biomedicine Industry Association, Korea Medical Devices Industry Association and Korean Research-based Pharma Industry Association will also participate.
Officials from the Health Ministry and Science Ministry will be present.
KPBMA said this will serve as an information-sharing opportunity for manufacturers and developers of pandemic-related medical products as well as developers-to-be.
The event is expected to explain the government’s proposed financial support for COVID-19 containment efforts, and how the budget will be assigned once the extra budget is granted.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
