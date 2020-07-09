 Back To Top
Business

Bio associations to explain support plans for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine developments

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Jul 9, 2020 - 15:15       Updated : Jul 9, 2020 - 15:15
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Five bio associations in Korea and their 50-something member companies will discuss plans to support ongoing efforts to develop COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in Korea.

The talks will be livestreamed on YouTube on Tuesday at 4 p.m. by the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association. The physical event will take place at KPBMA’s auditorium in Seocho-gu, Seoul.

The Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization, Korea Biomedicine Industry Association, Korea Medical Devices Industry Association and Korean Research-based Pharma Industry Association will also participate.

Officials from the Health Ministry and Science Ministry will be present.

KPBMA said this will serve as an information-sharing opportunity for manufacturers and developers of pandemic-related medical products as well as developers-to-be.

The event is expected to explain the government’s proposed financial support for COVID-19 containment efforts, and how the budget will be assigned once the extra budget is granted.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
