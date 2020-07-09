 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Three marathoners killed in car accident during race

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Jul 9, 2020 - 13:20       Updated : Jul 9, 2020 - 13:20
The accident scene in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, where a drunken driver fatally struck three runners participating in a 537-kilometer ultramarathon on early Thursday morning. (Gyeonggi Disaster and Safety Headquarters)
The accident scene in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, where a drunken driver fatally struck three runners participating in a 537-kilometer ultramarathon on early Thursday morning. (Gyeonggi Disaster and Safety Headquarters)
Three runners were fatally struck by a drunken driver during an ultramarathon race Thursday morning.

According to the police and the Korea Ultra Marathon Federation, the event’s organizer, the accident occurred at 3:30 a.m. in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, four days into the 537-kilometer race which began in the southernmost point of Busan at 6 a.m. Sunday.

The deceased were running on the side of a two-lane road, with flashing guide rods on their back, when a Hyundai Motor Sonata sedan crashed into them from behind. The three runners were pronounced dead while being taken to the nearest hospital.

The police found the 30-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol, with a blood alcohol concentration surpassing 0.08 percent, enough to revoke the driver’s license. The driver testified to the police that he did not see the runners while driving.

The event’s organizer, the Korea Ultra Marathon Federation, terminated the race following the accident.

The biannual race, whose course runs from Busan all the way to Imjingak in Paju, northern Gyeonggi Province, had about 75 participants this year. It is said staff from the race management team were present at a nearby check point, which was just about 500 meters from the site of the accident.

Runners were expected to arrive at the finish line by no later than 1 p.m. Friday.

“We tried to run the event with safety as our top priority, and we deeply feel the responsibility of not being able to avoid the fatal accident,” the Korea Ultra Marathon Federation said in a statement Thursday morning, offering condolences to the bereaved family members.

The police said they are investigating further details of the accident as well as whether due safety measures were in place to protect runners.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114